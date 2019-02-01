Memorial services set for Fire Capt. Michael Shepard

11 SHARES Share Tweet

Two memorial services have been scheduled for Fire Department Capt. Michael Shepard, who was killed last week in a traffic collision near Sand Canyon.



A flag ceremony at Fire Station 132, where Shepard served as captain, is planned to take place Thursday, Feb. 7, with a church service honoring him the next day at Real Life Church in Valencia.



Fire Station 132 is on Sand Canyon Road, between Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road, at Thompson Ranch Drive. The Real Life Church is on Newhall Ranch Road at Grandview Drive.



Both events begin at 10 .a.m.



“I talked to the family, the public is welcome,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Chaplain Daniel Hathaway said Thursday.



“The family is still grieving,” he said.



Shepard is survived by his wife, four sons, two daughters and seven grandchildren.



The crash that claimed his life remains under investigation.



It happened about 11:17 a.m., Jan. 23, involving a Jeep and a Caltrans GMC 3500 with a dump truck bed, on the northbound lanes of Highway 14, south of Sand Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard said at the time.



The Caltrans vehicle was part of a sweeper detail, which was driving within the northbound center median, he said.



The driver of the Jeep — later identified as Shepard — suffered fatal injuries, Greengard said. The driver of the Caltrans vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Greengard said initial reports indicated the Jeep struck the rear of the Caltrans vehicle “in the vicinity of the center median/HOV lane.”



jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

