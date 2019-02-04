New Democrat coalition announces new task force members

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The New Democrat Coalition has announced the members who will reside on its eight policy task forces, which are charged with developing policy positions that will advance the causes of the group.

Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, will join the task force related to housing, which will be responsible for inspecting the country’s housing situation and identifying solutions that could combat rising housing costs.

“The New Democrat Coalition is made up of 90 forward-thinking Democrats who are committed to pro-economic growth, pro-innovation and fiscally responsible policies,” according to its website.

“We’re excited about the diverse perspectives and impressive ideas that all of our members will bring to the table,” New Democrat Coalition Chair Derek Kilmer said in a release. “At a time when Congress hasn’t historically been a legislative juggernaut, it’s more important than ever that we target some areas where we can move the ball forward and advance some policies that help our economy.”

The task forces will focus on subjects pertinent to climate change, jobs, healthcare, housing, infrastructure, national security, technology and trade, according to a release on the coalition’s website.