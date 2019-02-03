Pitchess on lockdown after inmate escapes

1 hour ago
Ryan Mancini

Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic went on lockdown Sunday morning after an inmate reportedly escaped, according to law enforcement officials.

Alarms initially went off around 10 a.m., putting the detention facility on lockdown, according to an operator at Pitchess Detention Center. The escape was from the center’s South County Correctional Facility.

A description of the inmate and the current status of the search was not immediately available, according to Sheriff’s Department officials .

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information is available.

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.