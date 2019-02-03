Pitchess on lockdown after inmate escapes

135 SHARES Share Tweet

Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic went on lockdown Sunday morning after an inmate reportedly escaped, according to law enforcement officials.



Alarms initially went off around 10 a.m., putting the detention facility on lockdown, according to an operator at Pitchess Detention Center. The escape was from the center’s South County Correctional Facility.



A description of the inmate and the current status of the search was not immediately available, according to Sheriff’s Department officials .



This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information is available.

