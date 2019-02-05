Planners to consider one-year extension for Hasley homes project

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The plan to build nearly 500 homes on Hasley Canyon Road near Del Valle Road is scheduled to be reviewed Tuesday by regional planners.



The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning is slated to consider a request by the developer seeking a one-year extension for the project.



The developer wants to build 497 homes on 430 acres in the area of Hasley and Del Valle — the site of flooding these past two winters.



In December, members of the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning Subdivision Committee reviewed the latest revisions to the plan to build homes along the northern side of Hasley Canyon Road.



As a condition of the project being approved, planners said they wanted the applicant, iStar Inc., to install a flood control infiltration chamber — described as a concrete vault or something similar — along with associated pre-treatment device, inlet storm drain pipe and overflow emergency storm drain pipe.



The flood control infrastructure would help prevent the flooding of areas near the project site. Whether it’s an underground chamber used for infiltration or detention, making sure it gets installed is all about managing runoff as opposed to letting it run off-site to a river.



On Tuesday, planners considering the one-year extension are expected to review an amended version of the plan scrutinized in December.



They are also expected to consider an amended version of the project’s environmental impact report, which addresses air quality and the amount of noise generated during construction.



The project calls for 42 open space lots, 11 private recreation lots, a park, a water tank, a booster fire station, 21 private street lots, two private lots and 12 storm drain maintenance lots.



Plans to develop the rolling hills north of Hasley Canyon Road have seen many changes over the past 10 years.



