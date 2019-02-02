Resource to help survivors of teen-dating violence open to receive donations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Child and Family Center officials announced a fundraising resource to help victims of teen-dating violence on their website Friday.



“They had this pop-up and opportunity to use an online campaign to not only share awareness,” said Leah Parker, youth prevention specialist with domestic violence at the Child and Family Center, “but also to offer the public a means to get involved with an easy way to click in and donate to different avenues that can help and support victims and survivors of violence together.”



Donors can also help with programs which the center provides for victims, including the Domestic Violence Program’s shelter, with a $200 donation to keep rooms open, have food be available and provide safety for those who need help. A $100 donation will maintain a safe and open space for teenagers to talk with advocate and their peers, while a $50 donation will go to supplying comfort kits, which include toiletries, pajamas, socks and other comfort items. Lastly, a $25 donation will go to classes on prevention and safety for teenagers at local schools, as well as businesses and even elementary schools.



As the campaign began Friday morning, no donations have been made yet, though Parker said the goal is to reach and exceed $5,000.



“What we’re doing is it’s kind of word of mouth,” Parker said. “The more activity it gets, the more that it’s seen, we’re encouraging everyone in the community to share it.”



Along with accepting donations, the Child and Family Center will also hold an art exhibition on Feb. 28, called “A Night of Expression.” Art submissions are done by teenagers from across the Santa Clarita Valley. The artwork of Shayna Behrens won first place during the exhibition last year.



To give a donation, go to childfamilycenter.org or through their link on Classy.