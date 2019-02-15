Reyes Winery to support Zonta Club with Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Want to sample some of Southern California’s finest wines and support a worthy cause at the same time? The Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Festival is scheduled noon to 4 p.m. on April 6 at Reyes Winery in Agua Dulce.



This year’s seventh annual wine festival is being held in support of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita, which will use the money to fund its service projects, including a robotics club for young women and its efforts to stop domestic violence. The event will showcase nearly 175 wines from more than 30 wineries, as well as live music and food from more than 50 of Santa Clarita’s fine dining restaurants, gourmet food companies and local artists.



Prepaid general admission tickets are $65, and $75 at the door. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available online for $100.



VIP Passes will include early entrance at 11 a.m., private winery tour and barrel tastings, VIP lounge reserve wine tasting paired with gourmet bites and all general admission ticket benefits. To reserve tickets and for more information, visitors can go to reyeswinery.com/spv-winefestival.



Past sponsors have included Mercedes-Benz of Valencia, Farmers Insurance Group, Sprouts Farmers Market, California Bank & Trust and Anheuser-Busch, among others.



Winery owner Robert Reyes, who purchased the vineyard’s 16 acres in 2002, said the Sierra Pelona Wine Festival is a win-win for everyone involved.



“We love doing it because it’s fun, we help a good cause and we also get to help our community here in the valley,” he said. “It’s especially satisfying for me to invite all of these wineries and home winemakers. They enjoy it and we enjoy it.”



Reyes said he never feels threatened by the fact that other wineries are on hand to showcase their wines.



“I’ve heard people say, ‘Aren’t you inviting your competition over?’” he said. “But I say a high tide raises all boats. I’m so glad when they’re here. We want to collaborate with them. I want to help them be successful.”



Reyes Winery is located at 10262 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce.



