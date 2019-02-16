Senior Center gearing up for ‘Greatest Show in SCV’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The SCV Senior Center will light up the night with the return of its annual celebrity waiter event, called, “The Greatest Show in SCV,” at Sand Canyon Country Club on Feb. 23.



“Originally, it was set up that they were local celebrities,” said Jennifer DeHaven, the Senior Center’s operations coordinator. “The mayor or the captain of the Sheriff’s Department. Now it’s more local people that want to help with the event. Local real estate agents, attorneys, different people that volunteer for nonprofits.”



With a different theme each year, the celebrity waiter fundraiser helps out with programs and services the Senior Center provides. This includes general operations, support services and transportation, but also raises funds for for the fitness center, an advocacy program for senior rights, furnishing classrooms, meals delivered to homebound seniors and the new Senior Center building.



“It’s the largest fundraiser for the year,” DeHaven said.



This sold-out fundraiser is set to have 260 guests with 26 celebrities serving as waiters for each table. The competitive aspect to the event, and where the fundraising comes into play, starts when guests give their waiters cash donations, or “tips,” to incentivize them to perform tricks and jokes toward other guests for fun. Tables will also compete over which one has the best decorations. The goal of each table is to raise the most money, with an overall goal to raise $150,000, DeHaven said.



Last year’s celebrity waiter event was also held at Sand Canyon Country Club.



“(Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve) Kim’s a great supporter of the Senior Center,” DeHaven said.



Next year, however, it will be held in the ballroom of the new Senior Center, DeHaven said.



Doors open at 5 p.m. The Sand Canyon Country Club is located on 27734 Sand Canyon Road.



-30-