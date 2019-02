112 SHARES Share Tweet

A mixture of rain, hail and snow fell on parts of the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday.

Residents in Saugus, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia shared their reactions to the first snowfall in the SCV since Jan. 2, 2011.

The Signal staff gathered posts from across the community detailing the weather event.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

A very rare occurrence for us here in Santa Clarita. Students and staff can be seen all around campus enjoying the view. pic.twitter.com/H5kVsPwOER — CollegeoftheCanyons (@canyons) February 21, 2019

It snowed in Santa Clarita today. I thought I was in Southern California. pic.twitter.com/vd7LFhiuNX — Edward Sturgeon (@edward_sturgeon) February 21, 2019

So it’s snowed in Santa Clarita for a good 25 minutes and let me just tell you that I felt like a two year old when it started coming down 🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/yX2HeJsxU2 — manal_official (@official_manal) February 21, 2019

Cindy Garcia of Saugus calls her sister in Illinois to tell her it was snowing at Central Park in Saugus on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Dennis Ballard of Saugus draws a happy face on the snow that gathered on the hood of her car at Central Park in Saugus on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Snow? Sleet? Hail? Whatever it is, its a rare sight in Santa Clarita. Posted by College of the Canyons on Thursday, February 21, 2019

Signal staffers stand outside the Signal offices on Diamond Place as rare snow falls in Santa Clarita. Cory Rubin/The Signal