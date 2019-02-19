Transient accused of domestic battery, robbery, in alleged phone-grabbing incident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, vandalism and domestic battery Sunday after he allegedly grabbed a cell phone from a woman, broke it and then elbowed her in the head.



Alanzo Duckworth was described as an unemployed transient by the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies who arrested him late Sunday night.



A woman in her 50s, described as being in a relationship with the suspect, was reportedly talking on her cell phone when the incident allegedly happened, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“The victim was reportedly on her cell phone when the suspect thought shewas on the phone with another man and forcefully grabbed the cell phone from the victim’s hand,” Miller said, noting when the suspect returned the victim’s phone, the phone was damaged.



“The suspect allegedly elbowed the victim in the center of her forehead,” Miller said.



