Valencia man accused of selling pot to boy in Saugus park

An alleged marijuana sale in a Saugus park ended in the arrest of a Valencia man on suspicion of furnishing marijuana to a minor over 14 years old.



Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, wrote on the station’s Facebook page that the arrest was made possible thanks to a tip phoned in to the station.



“You gave us a tip about an adult who was allegedly selling marijuana to minors in SCV,” Miller wrote. “And, J (Juvenile) Team deputies, Narco detectives were all over it.”



The 23-year-old Valencia suspect, described by arresting deputies in their report as a warehouse worker, was arrested at a Saugus park, at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 23, for allegedly selling marijuana to a boy.



The suspect now faces a felony charge for his actions, Miller noted in her post.



“In the suspect’s vehicle, deputies found marijuana, and over 60 concentrated marijuana cartridges commonly used in vape pens,” she wrote. “Help us protect our kids. Submit tips, and remain 100 percent anonymous by using L.A. Crime Stoppers website, LACrimestoppers.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Provide the tips and leave the rest to us.”



