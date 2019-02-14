Woman killed in crash remembered for love of kids

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The family and friends of a young woman killed Monday in a traffic collision are mourning her loss, and remembering her for being a caring, loving person who devoted her life to working with kids.



Meagan York, 21, of Canyon Country, worked with children for the ministry at Real Life Church in Valencia and attended classes in child care at College of the Canyons.



“She loved kids,” her sister, Paxton York, said Wednesday. “She always had a love for kids. She loved God.”



Bubbly and funny were the words Paxton used to describe her sister, with “an amazing heart, very loving and loyal.”



“She always knew how to brighten people up,” she said.



The York family is still wrestling with the news of her death, Paxton said, noting funeral arrangements have not been finalized.



Since the fatal crash, friends have been leaving messages on York’s Facebook page that describe her as having attended Saugus High School and having worked for a while at the Ice Station in Valencia.



Most recently, she was working as a caregiver for one child, her sister said.



A message on Meaghan’s Facebook page reads: “It is with very heavy hearts we share with you that on Monday 2/11/19 around 11:24 p.m. Meaghan went to be with the Lord. Please pray for and with us as we mourn the loss of such an incredible soul. We will share information for those who would like to come offer their condolences when it becomes available.”



One of the many responses to the post reads: “My heart is breaking.”



Paxton York, reflecting on that reply, said: “A lot of hearts have been broken.”



The York family is struggling with the news of Meaghan’s death, she said. “It’s really rough,” she said of grieving family members.



The Canyon Country man arrested in connection with the traffic collision that took her life is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.



Joshua Austin, 20, was arrested early Tuesday, shortly after midnight, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol, with gross negligence, a felony.



He is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Thursday, according to information maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center.



He remained in custody Wednesday at the Men’s Central Jail with bail set at $100,000.



About 11:24 p.m. Monday, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was notified of an injury traffic collision involving three vehicles — a Ford Ranger pickup, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Prius — at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country.



A mangled Ford Ranger sits just west of the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road following a fatal crash late Monday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

York, the driver of the Hyundai Elantra, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota Prius was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



Austin, described as a retail worker by deputies in the arrest report, was arrested one minute after midnight.



Preliminary indications are that Austin, driver of the Ford Ranger pickup, was traveling westbound on Soledad Canyon Road, where he failed to stop at a red light, and collided with the driver’s side of the Hyundai Elantra, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a news release issued Tuesday morning.



SCV Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office detectives are investigating. Speed and driving under the influence of alcohol are being examined as possible factors that led to the fatal traffic collision.



Anyone with information regarding this collision can call Detective Cramer of the SCV Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office at 661-255-1121, ext. 5111. You can also submit information through L.A. CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by using the website, www. LACrimeStoppers.org.

