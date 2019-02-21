Woman killed in truck route crash identified

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The county coroner has identified the woman killed Tuesday when her car went underneath a semi truck on the northbound side of Interstate 5 as 32-year-old Jacqueline Nicole Maynard.



Investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner are still reviewing the case.



Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani, in releasing the deceased woman’s identity, said Wednesday that investigators have “no city of residence on file” for the woman.



Maynard died at the scene of the crash Tuesday.



She was killed after her Mercedes sedan crashed into the back of a big rig, going under the truck, around 12:25 p.m., near the I-5 and Highway 14 truck route connector, according to Austin Bennett, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



“For unknown reasons, the Mercedes failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and struck the rear end of a gray International truck/tractor combination that was stopped on the right shoulder,” read the CHP report of the collision.



“The impact was fatal, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.”



Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fatal collision; the preliminary report indicated investigators are looking into drugs as a possible factor.



