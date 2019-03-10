10th annual Hart Games invites student-athletes from across Santa Clarita

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For the 10th year in a row, the students and faculty of the William S. Hart Union High School District are hosting the annual Hart Games at Valencia High School Monday.



The Hart Games is an annual track and field meet that invites students with handicaps or special needs to have the opportunity to participate in an athletic competition against one another, according to Dave Caldwell, the Hart District public relations officer.



“It allows students to compete against one another and showcase what they can do,” Caldwell said.



The day’s events, much like years past, are sponsored by the school district’s Adapted Physical Education Department and the Special Olympics, and will feature events such as 4×100 relay, 200-meter dash, 50-yard dash, 100-yard dash, 100-yard hurdles, long jump, high jump, shot put, softball throw, modified javelin throw and modified discus throw, according to officials.



More than 300 students from La Mesa, Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte and Sierra Vista junior high schools will be participating, as well as students from Canyon, Golden Valley and Valencia high schools, Caldwell said.



KTLA anchor Rick Chambers will be the guest of honor, Caldwell noted.



The event will be run by a mixture of volunteers from the community, local schools, and track and field teams. The Valencia High School track team is helping with equipment and providing more than 40 volunteers to ensure the success of the event, a press release about the event said.



Volunteers, families and friends who wish to support their athletes can attend the event at Valencia High School from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday. For more information about the event, visit https://www.sosc.org/.