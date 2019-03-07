Alleged road rager follows motorist 10 miles, hits car with bat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An alleged incident of road rage led one motorist to bash the car of a fellow motorist after following the victim for 10 miles, sheriff’s deputies reported.



Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies arrested a 23-year-old Lancaster man Tuesday at about 7 a.m. on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.



Arresting deputies described the suspect as a delivery boy.



“The arrest was in connection with a road rage incident that occured on Tuesday prior to 6 a.m.,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“The suspect allegedly followed the victim for over 10 miles, used a baseball bat on the victim’s vehicle and intentionally hit the back of the victim’s vehicle with the front end of his vehicle,” she said.



The “weapon” cited in the charge refers to the car, Miller said, not the baseball bat.



The suspect was taken into custody with bail set at $30,000.



