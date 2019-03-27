Ambiguous 911 call prompts lockdown at Canyon High School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An ambiguous, anonymous 911 phone call mentioning Canyon High School Wednesday morning prompted a lockdown of the school and the full response of sheriff’s deputies.



No specific threat was made and no students were hurt or threatened, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



“There’s no threat to the students,” she said. “This is just a precaution.”



The call came shortly before 11:40 a.m.



“It was from an unknown caller phoning 911, regarding something that may be happening at Canyon High School,” Miller said. “We don’t know if it’s a hoax. Nowadays, we take these things seriously. We’re going to treat it (phone call) as if it’s real.”



The lockdown kept students in their classrooms while deputies checked out the campus.



