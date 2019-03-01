UPDATE: Woman, 62, struck by car and killed by motorist in Newhall

2 hours ago
A person on a bicycle died after being struck by a car Friday morning in Newhall. Courtesy of Dona Uhrig

By Tammy Murga &  Jim Holt

Signal Staff Writers

A 62-year-old woman riding her bicycle in Newhall was struck and killed by a car Friday on Railroad Avenue at 15th Street.

At 7:05 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle in Newhall.

They found an adult bicyclist in the roadway suffering from major injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The bicyclist, at first believed to be a man, was a 62-year-old woman taken to the hospital by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, where she later, said Miller, succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50’s, was not injured.

The initial call came in at 7:10 a.m. as a traffic collision involving a pedestrian, said Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett, noting the patient was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Three Fire Department units responded to the scene by 7:14 a.m.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the identity of the person has not yet been released pending next of kin as of 9:15 a.m.

Northbound Railroad Avenue in Newhall remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. with deputies still investigating, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The cause of the collision is under active investigation.

About the author

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at tmurga@signalscv.com.