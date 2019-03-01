UPDATE: Woman, 62, struck by car and killed by motorist in Newhall

629 SHARES Share Tweet

By Tammy Murga & Jim Holt

Signal Staff Writers



A 62-year-old woman riding her bicycle in Newhall was struck and killed by a car Friday on Railroad Avenue at 15th Street.



At 7:05 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle in Newhall.



They found an adult bicyclist in the roadway suffering from major injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The bicyclist, at first believed to be a man, was a 62-year-old woman taken to the hospital by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, where she later, said Miller, succumbed to her injuries.



The driver of the car, a woman in her 50’s, was not injured.



The initial call came in at 7:10 a.m. as a traffic collision involving a pedestrian, said Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett, noting the patient was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Three Fire Department units responded to the scene by 7:14 a.m.



According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the identity of the person has not yet been released pending next of kin as of 9:15 a.m.



Northbound Railroad Avenue in Newhall remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. with deputies still investigating, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



The cause of the collision is under active investigation.



