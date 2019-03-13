0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who stole from the lockers and parked cars of LA Fitness patrons across the Santa Clarita Valley were sentenced to two years in prison recently after both pleaded no contest to one felony count of second-degree burglary.



Louis Jon Hanna and Kali Draves, former residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, appeared last month in San Fernando Superior court where they entered their plea.



As soon as they pleaded no contest to second-degree burglary they were both sentenced to two years in prison.



At least 18 victims had property, including handbags, wallets and credit cards, stolen from them at each of the three LA Fitness locations in the SCV, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said at the time of their arrest.



Gyms included facilities on Golden Valley Road, Newhall Ranch Road and Pico Canyon Road. The arrests were made following an investigation led by Deputy Juan Muralles of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team.



The crimes took place in the two months prior to their arrest in July 2018 at a Castaic motel room.



Detectives seized a large amount of stolen material from the motel room, including driver’s licenses, payroll checks, key fobs, jewelry and clothing from local stores.



The pair was also found to be in possession of keys that are commonly used to open community mailboxes, Miller said in July.



“They were stealing out of lockers and cars parked at the gyms,” Miller said shortly after the arrests. “The couple admitted to their involvement with the thefts at the three local LA Fitness clubs and said they were heading to another LA Fitness in the San Fernando Valley to commit another burglary.”

jholt@signalscv.com 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt



Burglar couple gets two years prison time for gym thefts



By Jim Holt

Signal Senior Staff Writer



A 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who stole from the lockers and parked cars of LA Fitness patrons across the Santa Clarita Valley were sentenced to two years in prison recently after both pleaded no contest to one felony count of second-degree burglary.



Louis Jon Hanna and Kali Draves, former residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, appeared last month in San Fernando Superior court where they entered their plea.



As soon as they pleaded no contest to second-degree burglary they were both sentenced to two years in prison.



At least 18 victims had property, including handbags, wallets and credit cards, stolen from them at each of the three LA Fitness locations in the SCV, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said at the time of their arrest.



Gyms included facilities on Golden Valley Road, Newhall Ranch Road and Pico Canyon Road. The arrests were made following an investigation led by Deputy Juan Muralles of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team.



The crimes took place in the two months prior to their arrest in July 2018 at a Castaic motel room.



Detectives seized a large amount of stolen material from the motel room, including driver’s licenses, payroll checks, key fobs, jewelry and clothing from local stores.



The pair was also found to be in possession of keys that are commonly used to open community mailboxes, Miller said in July.



“They were stealing out of lockers and cars parked at the gyms,” Miller said shortly after the arrests. “The couple admitted to their involvement with the thefts at the three local LA Fitness clubs and said they were heading to another LA Fitness in the San Fernando Valley to commit another burglary.”

jholt@signalscv.com 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

