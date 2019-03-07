Burglary suspect in Wednesday containment eyed for second break-in

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Saugus man arrested in connection with the break-in at a Saugus home Wednesday was identified by deputies Thursday as the one suspected to be responsible for a second burglary.



The 45-year-old man, identified by arresting deputies as a plumbing support manager, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the containment in a Saugus neighborhood, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



The attempted burglary reportedly occurred on the 20300 block of Tamara Place.



The suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary with bail set at $50,000.



He was arrested after deputies set up a containment area around the home on Tamara, positioning patrol cars at intersections near it and barring access by motorists to some of the suburban streets.



Deputies cordoned off the area at 9:15 a.m. and by 11:15 a.m. broke down their perimeter with one in custody.



