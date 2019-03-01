Car plows into pizzeria, man injured

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man eating his lunch at Ameci Pizza Kitchen Friday was struck by a car that crashed through the plate glass window.

The solo vehicle crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the restaurant on Lyons Avenue at Wiley Canyon Road.

The wayward car — a black Ford Fusion — pulled immediately from the damaged restaurant covered in broken glass.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department took the injured man — described by the restaurant manager as a regular customer — to the hospital.

One woman, believed to be the driver, was put in handcuffs and placed in a cruiser after completing a sobriety test in the parking lot.