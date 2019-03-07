COC set to offer Spanish for Healthcare Workers certificate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

College of the Canyons is preparing to offer a new Spanish for Healthcare Workers certificate program in an effort to meet the growing need for Spanish-speaking health care professionals.



The college’s no-cost program is set to begin March 18 and was created in response to interest expressed by long-term COC partners Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Kaiser Permanente, according to a news release.



“(COC) is committed to responding to local business demands by providing training and educational opportunities that are not only relevant but also lead to (the) attainment of a new skill set,” said Justin Wallace, the college’s director of educational partnerships.



The two-course certificate program aims to teach students how to communicate effectively with Spanish-speaking patients and families, and participants of the class will develop basic Spanish skills on specific topics related to health care professions, the release stated. Students will also gain intensive practice with Spanish vocabulary, interviewing skills and specialized terminology.



After completing the courses — Spanish for Healthcare Workers I and Spanish for Healthcare Workers II — students will qualify for a certificate of completion, according to school officials. Both classes will be offered in a hybrid format at the Bouquet Center, located at 26111 Bouquet Canyon Road in Unit G6 near the IHOP shopping center.



For more information about the new Spanish for Healthcare Workers certificate program, visit canyons.edu/offices/continuingeducation/ or contact the Continuing Education office at 661-362-3304.

