College of the Canyons assists with tax services

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Business accounting students from College of the Canyons are providing free tax preparation services to qualifying members of the community as part of the federal government’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.



The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, is an IRS program that aims to assist eligible taxpayers with free tax preparation and e-filing, according to the organization’s website.

VITA sites are available throughout the world, including on College of the Canyons’ Valencia campus.



COC has participated in the program in prior years to benefit local community members and provide business accounting students with hands-on working experience in their chosen field, school officials said Wednesday. If your household income was under $54,000 in 2018, then you may be eligible to have your taxes filed for free at the college’s VITA clinic, where trained and certified business accounting students will provide tax preparation services under the supervision of experienced tax practitioners and IRS agents.



The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday through April 13, and is located in Hasley Hall room 233, according to school leaders. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended.



For more information, visit www.canyons.edu/VITA or call 661-362-3330.

