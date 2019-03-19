Coroner IDs motorcycle crash victim as Saugus man

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash: James Birchfield, 57, of Saugus.

Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, said Monday that investigators are still working to establish an official cause and manner of death in the case.

“An autopsy is pending,” she said.

Birchfield died Thursday evening after his motorcycle struck a curb and then a fire hydrant on a Saugus roadway.

The crash happened at 6 p.m., near the intersection of Via Joyce Drive and Werren Place, one block north of Plum Canyon Road.

“The man was southbound on Via Joyce when, evidently, he struck the curb and then struck a fire hydrant,” Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Thursday. “The driver was ejected from his motorcycle.”



