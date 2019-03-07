County renews landscaping contracts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With county landscaping contracts set to expire this month, county supervisors approved new contracts for each of the five districts, with District 5 getting the lion’s share of allocated money.



On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a recommendation to sign five new contracts totalling $6.5 million.



District 5, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, was earmarked to receive $1,989,534 of the total set aside for the contracts.



The landscaping firm contracted for District 5 is Sepco Earthscape Inc.



The county contracts for landscape services at 127 facilities throughout the county.



The other landscaping firms contracted to carry out the work are Brightview Landscape Services Inc. and American Heritage Landscape LP.



