Couple allegedly break into minivan, make a bed, go to sleep

The owner of a minivan called deputies when he found a man and a woman sleeping on a mattress in his vehicle parked in Castaic.



This was a problem for the owner, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, since the van owner told them he did not have a mattress in his minivan.



The incident began in Goldilocks fashion when the couple allegedly chose the minivan as the desired place to sleep, allegedly smashing its rear window and then removing its rear seat.



The couple then allegedly placed the removed rear seat in the back of a nearby pickup truck, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said Thursday.



To get just the right bed, the couple then went dumpster diving for a mattress, Miller said.



“They pulled the mattress out of a dumpster,” she said.



At about 12:15 p.m., the Castaic minivan owner arrived back at his vehicle parked on the 31500 block of Ridge Route Road.



“He told deputies he saw two people sleeping,” Miller said. “Deputies arrived and saw the broken window glass and detained the couple.”



A 32-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, and misdemeanor counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and stolen property.



