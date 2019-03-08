Details given for Skyline Ranch Plaza

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Plum Canyon residents will soon have new shopping and dining options, as NAI Capital officials have just shared what’s coming at Skyline Ranch Plaza, which will include a Starbucks and possibly a grocery store.



The new, mixed development is on the corner of Plum Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road, near Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 128, and work is already underway, according to John Cserkuti, executive vice president of NAI Capital, the commercial leasing broker for the project.



“The rumors are indeed true, the project has officially broken ground and grading commenced about two weeks ago,” he said.



Intertex Companies, whose officials were unavailable for comment Thursday, are the developers spearheading the approximately 50,000-square-foot project.



Conceptual maps of the development show at least two different layout designs with multiple building spaces that range anywhere between 1,200 and 13,000 square feet and an additional, potential 30,000-square-foot building in the rear part of the property.



Within the past several days, residents of the area have noticed work conducted on the property, “but there has been little information on what is planned for the center,” said resident George Burchuk, one of the many members of the community who have wondered about tenants in the new project.



On Wednesday, Cserkuti shared what some of those plans are for the locale. He said, “Tenant interest has been strong with a handful of names already committed.”



Some of those include a dentist, nail salon, Shell gas station, Santa Clarita Valley Cleaners and a Montessori-style daycare.



Among the longest-running rumors was that Starbucks would take over Telly’s Charburgers’ current location on Bouquet Canyon Road, forcing the longtime Santa Clarita staple to relocate to Skyline Ranch Plaza when the development is complete.



It’s true, as many soon found out. Cserkuti said, “Telly’s Charburgers is another tenant we are excited to announce (that) will be relocating from their current location to a larger format with more seating for their customers.”



The restaurant’s last day on Bouquet Canyon Road is set for March 24, according to Telly’s staff.



The NAI Capital executive added that a Starbucks will also be one of the future tenants of the shopping center “for the coffee aficionados.” The coffee chain has leased space of about 2,000 square feet on an end-cap with a drive-thru.



For the potential 30,000-square-foot back building, Cserkuti said the search is on for a grocery and drug store to occupy a section of the space. Another larger, anchor-type tenant in that building could be a new city library, arts and community center, but that decision remains unclear, he said.



City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan said Thursday, “We are still working to select a site for the new library.” The Saugus community remains the only one in the city without a Santa Clarita Public Library branch — the others are located in Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia.



With much of the project still in its early stages, Cserkuti said, “If there are any community members that are franchisees or business owners that would like to locate at Skyline Ranch Plaza, we still have a handful of opportunities available.”

