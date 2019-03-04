Homeless man, 61, ID’d as victim of fatal crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet





By Jim Holt & Matt Fernandez

Signal Staff Writers



For the second time in 48 hours, local sheriff’s deputies were called to Railroad Avenue for someone struck and killed by a motor vehicle.



On Sunday, shortly after 6:15 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Railroad at Lyons Avenue.



The victim was identified as a 61-year-old homeless man named Cecilio Vasquez, according to investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.



The fatal crash happened two days after a 62-year-old woman riding a bicycle was struck by a car on Railroad near 15th Street.



“No arrests have been made on either fatal collision this past week,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who heads the SCV Sheriff’s Detective Section, said late Monday afternoon



In Sunday’s collision, emergency response crews were dispatched at 6:17 p.m. to Railroad and Lyons for reports of a car, described as a Kia, versus pedestrian.



Firefighters, who arrived at 6:19 p.m., reported a possible full cardiac arrest.



“We arrived on scene, and 10 minutes later the crew was available again with no call for additional transport,” Fire Department Capt. Ron Singleton said Sunday at the crash.



A vehicle carrying a driver and three teenage passengers collided with a pedestrian, according to witnesses on the scene.



Deputies examined damage apparently sustained by the vehicle on the front passenger side and the windshield.



Using police tape, they immediately shut down all traffic on Railroad Avenue.



Investigators with the coroner’s department announced Monday that Vasquez died of blunt force trauma and the the death was an accident.



