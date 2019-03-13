Local man begins serving prison term for sexual battery, assault, burglary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Santa Clarita man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her Los Angeles home has begun serving a 24-year prison sentence Thursday, after pleading no contest recently to assault likely to commit rape and other charges.



Russell Harris, 36, entered Wasco State Prison on Thursday Mar. 7.



On Feb. 8, Harris pleaded no contest to one count of assault likely to commit rape, felony sexual battery and four counts of residential burglary with a person present.



A week later, on Feb. 15, Harris was sentenced to 24 years, 8 months in state prison.



Wasco State Prison is just north of Bakersfield.



No details were posted on the prison website about Harris’ possible parole.



Before his last appearance in court, Harris underwent at least two mental health assessments in the past year, each ordered by the court.



Harris was accused of breaking into a woman’s home Aug. 1, 2016, and sexually touching her before fleeing.



That same day, he broke into three more residences, according to prosecutors.



On Aug. 2, 2016, he was accused of breaking into or trying to break into an additional three residences. All the residences were in downtown Los Angeles.



