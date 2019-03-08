Local restaurant staffer murdered, mourned by coworkers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Owners and staff of a popular Newhall restaurant are mourning the loss of their coworker 25-year-old Briana Macias, who was found murdered late last month in Montebello.



Shortly after 8 a.m. on Feb. 28, officers with the Montebello Police Department responded to residence on the 800 block of Mines Avenue.



“They were dispatched for reports of an unconscious woman,” Lt. William Molinari of the Montebello Police Department said Friday.



“When officers arrived, they found the body of a female Hispanic who appeared to be in her 20s in the bedroom of the residence,” he said.



“Based on the evidence, a male was placed under arrest for homicide,” he said.



A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.



For more than four and a half years, Macias worked at the Persia Lounge & Restaurant on Main Street in Newhall.



“The family is in mourning,” owner Homayoun Daryani said Friday. “All we know is, someone is in custody.”



Daryani and staffers at the restaurant expressed their grief on the restaurant’s Facebook page, directing people’s attention to a fundraising effort.



Maranda Rodriguez, who set up the GoFundMe site, wrote about Macias:



“This fundraiser is for my bestfriend/sister, Lorena, whose daughter Briana, 25 years young, was taken from her way too soon.



“All proceeds will go directly to Briana’s mother, to help with expenses.



“Briana has so many friends and family who are suffering her tragic loss, and there are many of you who (out of care and compassion), would like to know “what happened.



“Due to an active investigation, we are not able to give any details at the moment, other than that Briana’s passing is being considered a homicide.



“Her mom is a single mother, whom cares for Briana’s younger sisters, as well as Briana’s Papa (grandfather).



“This all came so suddenly, leaving the family financially unprepared. Any donation is greatly appreciated, nothing is too small, any little bit helps.



“God Bless you all. Thank you for your support and compassion, we are truly grateful for the outpour of love shown for Briana.”



The fundraising site can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/briana-macias039s-memorial



