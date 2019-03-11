Man accused of kidnapping after allegedly forcing girlfriend into car

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping Wednesday after he allegedly forced his girlfriend into his car.



About 10:15 a.m. that day, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a domestic violence call for service that reportedly occurred near a Canyon Country business on the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road,



The alleged victim and alleged suspect are in a dating relationship, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The couple got into a verbal argument “that escalated to physical when the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim by the upper arm and forced her into his vehicle, against her will,” she said.



Responding deputies located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of kidnapping and spousal battery.



His bail was set at $100,000.



