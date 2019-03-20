Pedestrian struck and killed by freight train early Wednesday morning

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One person died early Wednesday morning after being struck by a freight train near Soledad Canyon Road and Ruether Avenue. An investigation involving at least three separate agencies continued into the morning hours.



“The call came in from Metrolink as a Union Pacific train versus pedestrian on Ruether Avenue at 12:46 a.m.,” said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatcher Martin Rangel.



The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and no one was transported to the hospital, he added.



A multi-agency investigation started early Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train near Ruether Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road. Austin Dave/ The Signal

The incident called for a multi-agency investigation involving the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department, Union Pacific Police and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.



By nearly 4 a.m. the investigation was still active, said SCV Sheriff’s deputy Kevin Fleck. Investigators surrounded the area between Ruether Avenue and Rainbow Glen Drive trying to find out how and why the pedestrian ended up on the train tracks, as well as the actions of the freight train and conductors.



“It’s still too early to find out and we are still looking at this point,” said Fleck.



While the investigation has lasted several hours, Fleck said it is expected to end before 6 a.m., prior to the start of the heavy morning commute.



By 4 a.m., there was no information available about the pedestrian.

