Records fall at annual SCV Relays swim meet

The annual SCV Relays meet was held at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center on Thursday. On the girls side, Hart tied with Valencia for first place, while on the boys side, the Indians finished one point ahead of the Vikings by one point.



Valencia came in first in the girls 4×50 back relay at 1:48.49. Jin Young Yi, Julia Unas, Allison Cho and Izabella Adame beat the 2017 record with that time. The Vikings also came in first in the girls 4×50 fly with Cho, Adame, Emma Hiett and Rachel Wong competing.



The Indians boys broke the 4×50 fly relay record with a time of 1:35.78 with Dawson Waage, Ryan Sevidal, Maxwell Heyborne and Jonathan Quick all competing.



Hart’s Ellie Horst, Alyssa Hamilton, Emily Yoo and Maxine Katig took first in the girls 4×100 free relay with a time of three minutes, 42.97 seconds.



The West Ranch team of Rijker Hutson, Ethan Holroyd, Joshua Alvarez and Michael Andrizzi won first in the boys 4×100 relay (3:20.68) and Canyon’s Jordan Krestul, George Monday, Ike Harms and Kevin Childs won first in the 4×50 boys back relay (1:40.53).



The Vikings’ Julia Unas, Sabrina Parente, Angie Wu and Neda Javadi won the girls 4×50 breast relay, while the Indians’ Genesis Lewis, Alyssa Hamilton, Sadie Heyborne and Emily Yoon won the girls 6×50 free relay.



Jacob Gibbs, Ronit Shresta, Jacob Aina and Woo Young Yi won the 6×50 free relay with a record-setting time of 2:13.19.



The Saugus girls took the 4×100 IM relay title with the team of Viviana Raker, Sydney Halverson, Brookelynn Wesselhoff and Riley Botton finishing with a time of 4:13.20.



Hart came in first in the 4×100 IM relay for the boys, setting a new record by clocking 3:35.05. Quick, Gracas, Sevidal and Waage all swam for the Indians.



Gragas, Quick, Waage and Kyle Brill set a new record in the boys 4×50 medley by finishing in 1:36.51.

