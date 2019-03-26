Senate Bill 333 unanimously passes committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Senate Committee on Human Services has unanimously approved Sen. Scott Wilk’s Senate Bill 333, which seeks to address California’s homeless crisis

If passed, SB 333 will require the Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council to develop and implement a long-term strategic plan — complete with specific goals and benchmarks — to combat homelessness across the state, Wilk said in a news release Monday.

“It is heart wrenching to see so many Californians living in miserable conditions on the street. Sadly those numbers include women and children, who are often left without shelter when there is a problem at home,” the senator said in the release. “If California is serious about helping people get back on their feet and off the street, we have to be equally serious about ensuring homeless dollars are not wasted in the bureaucracy.”

The Senate bill stems from a report released last year by the California State Auditor, who, at the request of Wilk and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, investigated the state’s efforts to solve its homeless problem and found woeful inadequacies, the release said.

“I’m thankful to the auditor for shedding light on this critical issue and providing a clear and efficient solution,” Wilk said in Monday’s release. “This bill will hold state government accountable in its effort to address homelessness and ensure that not a single cent from the taxpayer goes to waste.”

The bill is scheduled to be heard in another Senate committee on April 2.

