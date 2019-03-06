Short-term classes still available at College of the Canyons

New and returning College of the Canyons students can benefit from the wide range of classes that will be offered in subjects such as geology, history, health sciences, math, political science, sociology, psychology, English, business, economics, photography, welding, and water technology.

College of the Canyons has more than 100 classes still open to students and local residents who are looking to enroll in COC’s spring 2019 semester.

Available sections include short-term classes in high-demand subject areas, according to school leaders. Many of the eight-week short-term classes have start dates throughout the months of March and April and will be offered in a variety of formats, including online and on weekends.

Both new and returning students can benefit from the classes that will cover a wide range of topics, including math, business, photography, welding, water technology and more, school leaders said. Students who choose to enroll in a short-term class at the college will also have the added benefit of being classified as a “returning student” prior to the upcoming summer session registration period.

Registration for short-term spring semester classes will remain open until classes are filled.

