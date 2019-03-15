Small brush fire near Canyon High under investigation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Suspicions that a small brush fire near Canyon High School may have been purposely set, prompted a brief search of the area by deputies.



“We were looking for someone,” said Sgt. Michael Konecny with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, “but we didn’t find them.



“We can’t say for sure it was arson,” he said. “It was just suspicious.”



Shortly after 9:40 a.m., emergency response crews were dispatched to reports of a brush fire near the school, on the 19300 block of Nadal Street.



Firefighters were dispatched to the fire scene at 9:44 a.m., arriving there at 9:48 a.m., said Inspector Sky Cornell of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



The response by fire fighting units in Battalion 22 included water-dumping helicopters and a bulldozer.



“They cancelled the copter and the bulldozer,” Cornell said, describing the burn area as a 10-foot-by-10-foot area.



All firefighting units were released at 9:50 a.m.



Deputies, however, stayed at the scene looking for the suspicious person.



