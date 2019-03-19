Smell prompts HazMat response to hospital building

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Several members of an L.A. County hazardous materials crew were dispatched to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Tuesday at noon for “an unknown smell.”



At 12:04 p.m., more than a half-dozen firefighting crews with Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion 6, including three fire engines, responded to the the 23800 block of McBean Parkway.



“This was an incident on the third story, for an unknown smell in the building,” Fire Department Inspector Brian Stevens said.



By the time the first firefighters arrived, however, the smell apparently had dissipated, he said.



“We are evaluating all people in the building,” Stevens said.



Paramedics were, at 12:30 p.m., in the process of determining who, if anyone, should receive medical attention at the hospital.



Hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said the third floor of the Henry Mayo Center was not occupied by hospital staff.



“The call didn’t come from us,” he said, adding that information requests were being referred to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

