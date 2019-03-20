SoCal MakerSpace Festival to be held Saturday at COC

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Makers and innovators of all ages have been invited to stretch their imaginations and ingenuity at the second annual SoCal MakerSpace Festival, scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at College of the Canyons.

The free family-friendly festival will feature hands-on STEAM activities, free workshops and exhibitions of the latest cutting-edge technology, including 3D printing, lasers and coding, according to college officials.

“We are very excited to bring the MakerSpace Festival back to the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding Southern California community,” said Andy McCutcheon, dean of the college’s school of humanities, which oversees MakerSpace. “We hope this event sparks the imagination and creativity of attendees of all ages.”

Several keynote speakers are expected to present and food trucks will be parked on-site, a news release stated. The MakerSpace Festival will be held at the Valencia campus’ main entrance and parking will be free in all campus lots.

Created by Maker Media, the first MakerSpace Festival was held in the Bay Area in 2006, officials said, adding College of the Canyons has operated its own two MakerSpace locations since 2016.

“Both of the COC MakerSpace facilities have been designed as collaborative learning areas, which give users free access to tools, materials, technological resources, skills training and a variety of entrepreneurial opportunities,” the release stated. Interested residents can find more information about the MakerSpace Festival by visiting socalmakerspacefestival.org, calling 661-362-3601 or emailing christopher.walker@canyons.edu.