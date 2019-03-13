Teen arrested at Newhall Park in suspicion of petty theft and battery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A teenager was detained amid a specialized operation Friday evening in Newhall, sheriff’s officials confirmed.



Shortly before 5 p.m., the 15-year-old boy was taken into custody at Newhall Park, near Dalby Drive and Newhall Avenue.



The boy was recognized as a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in the same park on Jan. 28, and is to be charged with petty theft and battery, according to Detective Adam Dorman of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.



His arrest occurred during a gang saturation patrol by the COBRA team as part of a specialized operation funded by the city of Santa Clarita to include gang suppression, according to Detective Dan Finn of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.



Eight people were detained, including some documented gang members, Dorman said. Sheriff’s officials said they made sure those detained who were on parole or probation were in compliance, identified and then released.

