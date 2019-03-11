Thieves knock over Newhall laundromat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It may remain a mystery where lost socks go in the washing machine, but the owner of a Newhall laundromat says it’s no mystery that he was victimized by burglars Sunday night.



Joel Garel, owner of the Lost Sock Laundromat on Lyons Avenue, was working in the back of the business when he heard a noise shortly after 9 p.m.



“I was cleaning up and closing the store, in the back when I heard a couple of loud bangs,” Garel said Monday.



When he looked out, he saw a man and a woman doing laundry.



When he looked closer, however, he saw they had “tools to break and grind out the lock,” he said.



“When I confronted them, they were like a deer in headlights,” he said.



“I asked them to stop. I said ‘Leave the money you guys stole. It was clear as day what they were doing.’”



Instead, the couple got into a red Ford F-150 with a black trailer, Garel said.



That’s when he called the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



With the description of the suspects and a description of their getaway truck, Garel is confident the thieves will be caught.



And then there’s the video surveillance footage that shows the couple breaking into the laundry machines.



Garel made sure detectives got a copy of the footage.



