Trail race returns to Valencia

When New Global Adventures announced its roster of race experiences earlier this year, more than half of this year’s domestic races were set to take place in the Santa Clarita Valley.



Grit OCR, which was held in Santa Clarita back in February, featured a challenging 10.6K course that was 95 percent dirt trails and 5 percent old paved asphalt. The event also featured an all-day festival where friends and family enjoyed watching the race in a beer garden along with food, music and other activities.



New Global Adventures’ next race will be the Valencia Trail Race occurring on March 30, according to its website. Participants can expect to run a course that’ll take you up to peaks and along ridgelines with panoramic views, before heading into the canyons and through the hills of Valencia.



When registering for the event, athletes can choose to run in a 10 kilometer, half marathon or 50k ultra distance, which allows for different skill levels to participate, officials said.



“I have done many triathlons and running races, and this race by far exceeded my expectations in terms of its organization, uniqueness, positive energy and dedication by all involved,” said Elizabeth Giarrizzo, a former Valencia Trail Race participant. “It was clear how much thought and care went into organizing this race.”

