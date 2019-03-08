Woman accused of DUI, after brief pursuit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol late Thursday night, after she was allegedly spotted trying to break into her own pickup truck.



The incident began outside a bar on Soledad Canyon Road, near Bouquet Canyon Road, where a woman was seen using a device to get inside a pickup truck.



The scene prompted a call to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



When deputies caught up with the suspect after a short pursuit, the woman was stopped at the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.



Onlookers in the parking lot of Vons grocery store saw an uncooperative woman, shaky on her feet, as she tried to follow the instructions given to her by deputies, one witness said.



She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



