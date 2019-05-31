An evening with SCV’s new Italian club

Santa Clarita residents who are either of Italian descent or simply love Italy are invited to attend the “Serata Italiana” initiative, or Italian evening, on Monday in Newhall.



This will be the new Italian club’s initial icebreaker event to introduce attendees to the culture program, according to Alex Concas, co-founder of the club as well as the Oksana Management Group.



“It starts with passion,” Concas said. “Passion about my native country, Italy, and all that it offers to the world. The main goal of the Serata Italiana club is to bring a little bit of Italy right here to Santa Clarita.”



Concas has collaborated with Natalie Blancardi, of Coldwell Banker, to create the initiative, which will offer Italian language courses with beginner, intermediate and advanced groups, according to Concas.



The club goes beyond simple language courses, also offering geography lessons, travel tips and cultural notes from natives as well as exposure to various Italian foods, films and music, according to Concas.



The two-hour sessions are expected to run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with beginner classes held on Monday evenings and intermediate or advanced classes held on Wednesday evenings.



Alex Concas is recreating a Serata Italiana club he began years ago in Florida.

The icebreaker event is free to attend with RSVP, and will give attendees more information about the club, pizza and drinks and a photo booth provided by Daniele Buccheri, an Italian cinematographer, Concas said.



Concas had first launched Serata Italiana in Florida years ago, but put it on hold to focus on his family, he said.



“It wasn’t until I crossed paths with fellow Italian Natalie Blancardi, also an SCV resident, that the spark revived and Serata Italiana was reignited,” Concas said. “With my previous experience putting these fun evenings together and her sensational energy level, it all evolved quite effortlessly.”



Just with Nextdoor promotions alone, Concas said he has already had more than 100 RSVPs to the event.



The event is scheduled 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, at Vincenzo’s Pizza, located at 24504 1/2 Lyons Ave. in Newhall. For more information, contact the Oksana Management Group at 323-284-7930 or [email protected].

