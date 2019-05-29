Basketball coach pleads no contest to sex charges

By Jim Holt

Signal Senior Staff Writer



A former Santa Clarita Valley youth basketball coach charged with 15 sex crimes, including six counts of committing a lewd act upon a child, pleaded no contest in court today to nine charges pertaining to nine victims.



Jeremy Andre Haggerty, 34, appeared Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court where he entered his plea.



“He pleaded no contest to six counts of committing a lewd act upon a child and three counts of sexual battery,” Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.



More details to follow.

