Bouquet Canyon’s La Cocina temporarily closed due to flooding

For those wondering why La Cocina on Bouquet Canyon has had its doors shut for the past couple of days, question no more: Owners of the Mexican bar and grill expect to reopen sometime next week after a broken water line flooded the restaurant.



“Over Memorial Day weekend we had a water line that broke down overnight while we were closed and flooded the place, with water into the dining area,” said the owner and manager Edgar Lopez.



On Friday, Lopez had spent the day taking care of procedural steps with plumbers and insurance agents, when he learned the business received the green light to reopen.



The damage prompted the replacement of drywall and minor renovations, but Lopez said: “It could’ve been way worse.”



“We had a lot of reservations for graduations,” he added. “Unfortunately, when it comes to things like this it will take a couple of days to recover. I just want to say thank you to all our customers and we will see them all soon.”



La Cocina has two other locations open, at 28022 Seco Canyon Road and 19915 Golden Valley Road.

