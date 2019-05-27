Driver in Friday head-on injury crash suspected of DUI

One of the motorists allegedly involved in a head-on crash Friday that sent at least two people to the hospital has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Just before 4:45 p.m. Friday, three vehicles including a Chevy Impala collided on Bouquet, north of Lenny Drive, between Coarse Gold Canyon and Texas Canyon Road.



At least one woman and one other person were hurt in the collision.



“The Chevy Impala drifted over the double yellow lines and struck two oncoming vehicles, a Toyota Camry and a Honda Accord,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said.

“The Chevy Impala driver was arrested for driving under the influence,” he said.

The CHP shut down both lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash and treated both injured drivers, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The injured motorists were placed in separate ambulances and taken to the hospital.

