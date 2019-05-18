Former Hart grad and MLB pitcher sidelined

In the middle of a breakout season, with the Tampa Bay Rays in first place in the American League, Hart alumnus and MLB pitcher Tyler Glasnow will be on the shelf for about four to six weeks due to a right forearm strain.



Removing himself from a game against the New York Yankees on Friday, May 10, due to right forearm tightness, the right-handed pitcher exited after throwing 5 1/3 innings.



Sitting half a game back of the first-place Yankees, Glasnow was as dominant a force in the MLB. Through eight starts, Glasnow has managed to strike out 55 batters in 48.1 innings of service for a winning six games and losing just one time for a 1.86 earned-run average (ERA).



Glasnow was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates as one of the most heralded prospects of the draft.



After spending the first two seasons with the Pirates, Glasnow was traded to the Rays along with Austin Meadows and a player to be named last season in exchange for right-handed pitcher Chris Archer.



Glasnow ended his time in Pittsburgh with an ERA of 5.42, winning five games and losing 18 in 141.1 innings pitched before closing out the season with the Rays making 11 appearances.



The Rays now have a glaring problem with their pitching rotation as the four other starters: Blake Snell, Charlie Morton, Yonny Chirinos and Ryan Yarbrough have an average ERA of 4.4.



Since Glasnow went down, the Rays are 3-3 and sit behind the Yankees in second place in the AL with a 26-16 record and get an opportunity to make up some ground in the division as they face off against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium at 10:05 a.m. today.

