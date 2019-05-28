Homemade flamethrower, burglary tools, lead to man’s arrest

Deputies checking the backpack of a burglary suspect allegedly found burglary tools such as gloves — but also found a homemade flamethrower.



Subsequently, they arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of attempted burglary and a felony weapons offense in relation to the flame thrower.



Joshua Sandoval, 33, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Friday after deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a burglary suspect.



“They had reports on Flower Park Drive from someone who saw a man sitting on a stone wall with no one else around,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“Upon getting a closer look, they saw the suspect on a 5-foot retaining wall, shining a flashlight,” she said.



Deputies had the man get down from the wall and, a short time later, detained him on suspicion of burglary.



They looked in his backpack, Miller said, noting that’s when they found the homemade flamethrower.



The man reportedly told deputies he created it himself.



“When one of the deputies asked him why, the man said he put it together to get rid of some cobwebs in some area,” Miller said.



“When they asked him why he was up on a retaining wall, he said he was checking it out because he was concerned about the structure,” she said.



On Tuesday, deputies submitted their case to prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, she said.



