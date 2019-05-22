Legislation affecting SCV Water Agency heads to Assembly

Legislation seeking to allow the elimination of a vacant position at the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency passed the state Senate Tuesday and now heads to the Assembly for consideration.



Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced the approval of Senate Bill 387 in a news release Wednesday that stated the bill is follow-up legislation to SB 634, which created the regional water district in 2017 and requires the board to reduce its board membership total from 15 to nine.



If passed, SB 387 would allow the agency’s board of directors to eliminate a board position if there is a vacancy prior to the next election, Wilk said, mentioning the bill also establishes a methodology to fairly decide which seats get two- and four-year terms.



“This bill is needed to avoid either an election or appointment process for a seat that will be eliminated by statute at one of the next two elections,” Wilk said in Wednesday’s release.



“This measure will save taxpayers money by streamlining how board vacancies are to be handled. Rather than holding costly special elections, the board will have the authority to eliminate a vacant position at the agency,” Wilk added. “The SCV Water Agency will be a role model for any new water agencies that may be created in the future, so it is important to get this right. I am pleased that the measure continues to move with bipartisan support.”

