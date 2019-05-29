Man accused of assault with a deadly weapon: his crutches

A Canyon Country man was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon — namely, crutches.



On Memorial Day, about 6:45 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a fight in Canyon Country, near the intersection of Hidaway Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road.



“The victim — an adult male — was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect allegedly approached him and told him to get on his side of the street,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The two men, who know each other, got into a verbal argument, she noted.



“The suspect then swung his crutches at the victim, allegedly hitting him (victim) on the arm and face,” Miller said.



The victim declined medical treatment.



Deputies arrested the man on crutches, age 50, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.



He was detained with bail set at $30,000.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

