Medical Lab Techs gather for symbolic pinning

A day after College of the Canyons nursing students received their traditional pins, the 10 soon-to-be graduates of COC’s Medical Laboratory Technology program hosted a pinning ceremony of their own Thursday in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.



School trustees, family and loved ones filled the room holding flowers, leis and the children of the graduates at the ceremony, which was held to mark the completion of each student’s training and advancement into the “essential, but lesser known branch of the medical health care industry.”



Soon-to-be graduates of COC’s Medical Laboratory Technology program await the reception of the symbolic pins during Thursday’s Medical Lab Technician Pinning Ceremony in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

Student Melissa McGough excitedly celebrates the reception of her symbolic pin during Thursday’s Medical Lab Technician Pinning Ceremony in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

Students Andrea De La Cerda and Wendy Romero shared stories of the sacrifices those in the room made over the years before they introduced guest speaker Trevor Jackson, who shared some guidance with the new professionals by speaking about his journey in the medical field.



“I work day in and day out with blood and all the fluids the human body produces. After my experiences over the years, I still enjoy it,” Jackson said. “Now, what I’m most excited about is the new blood. The new blood in you guys coming into the medical field. Be proud of your choice and continue to work hard.”



“There are many challenges you will face in the lab, (but) your skill set will help alleviate that,” Jackson added. “Seventy percent of the medical decisions come from the results that are generated in the laboratory. What you have a hand in daily will be important.”



“Congratulations graduating MLT Class 2019,” Jackson said before the presentation of the pins and certificates.



Following the reception of their pins, graduates gave short speeches thanking the professors and preceptors at the Community Memorial Hospital Systems in Ventura, along with their classmates, partners and family members who supported them throughout the journey.



“I am so full of joy and gratitude to be standing here today,” Student Tisha Mae Salon said. “Three years ago, I didn’t even know this was a career path I could choose. I used to think if I wanted to work in health care, I was limited to being a nurse or a doctor — but the laboratory profession is a very important part of patient care. I’m very glad to be joining this profession.”

