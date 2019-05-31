UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured, rushed to hospital in Canyon Country

A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital Friday night following a collision on Soledad Canyon Road in front of Fire Station 107 at Solamint Road.



The crash happened shortly before 8:20 p.m. prompting deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to shut down traffic in both directions on Soledad Canyon Road.

Traffic was reported still stopped in both directions at 9:10 p.m.



“We have one patient taken to an area hospital,” said Michael Pitman, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Soledad Canyon Road at Solamint Road, scene of motorcycle collision. Signal photo, Cory Rubin

