UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured, rushed to hospital in Canyon Country

A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital Friday night following a collision on Soledad Canyon Road in front of Fire Station 107 at Solamint Road.
The crash happened shortly before 8:20 p.m. prompting deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to shut down traffic in both directions on Soledad Canyon Road.
Traffic was reported still stopped in both directions at 9:10 p.m.
“We have one patient taken to an area hospital,” said Michael Pitman, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
